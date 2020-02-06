20 km human chain held in Karachi in solidarity with Kashmiris

Article 370 is a law that acknowledges the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir in terms of autonomy, Presstv Reported.

Protesters here are calling on the international community to pay more attention to the issue of Kashmir. They say India’s decision to strip the region of its autonomous status and Modi's anti-Muslim policies have to be addressed.

In this rally, participants condemned the double standards of the UN. They also slammed the disappointing response of majority-Muslim countries including Arab states and the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Islamabad has downgraded its relations with New Delhi, and expelled its envoy, but people here say they are all symbolic actions and the Khan administration should do more for Kashmir people.

Experts here say that the cold response of the UN to the issue of Kashmir is very disappointing that emboldened Modi to further its anti-Muslim policies in India.