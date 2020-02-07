London startup OneWeb launches first big batch of satellites

The UK-based OneWeb company sent 34 satellites into orbit on a single Soyuz rocket from Baikonur in Kazakhstan.

The startup is building a mega-constellation in the sky to deliver broadband Internet to all corners of the globe.

Six spacecraft were lofted in 2019 to prove the technology, but this year will see big batches of platforms going up on a near monthly basis.

The aim is to have the full network in operation by the end of 2021.

OneWeb is in a race with a number of other companies that want to provide the same kind of service.

California entrepreneur Elon Musk is developing his Starlink constellation which envisages thousands of connected satellites.

Likewise, the boss of Amazon.com, Jeff Bezos, the world's wealthiest individual, has proposed a system he calls Kuiper.

But OneWeb CEO Adrian Steckel says his startup has nothing to fear from these "100lb gorillas."

"I think they're going to do great; we're going to do great," he told BBC News.

"There's room for three or four of us. The world is a big place and the appetite for data is insatiable. This won't be a game of 'winner takes all'."

The Soyuz rocket left Baikonur at 02:42 local time on Friday, February 7 (2142 GMT, February 6).

Its mission was to drop its satellite batch into one of 12 planes planned for the constellation. Next month, another Soyuz will loft a further 34 spacecraft to begin populating two more planes.

Eventually, the full network will comprise 648 satellites (60 of which will be in-orbit spares ready to fill behind any failures).

It's an ambitious rollout made possible by high volume manufacturing at a factory set up in Florida by OneWeb and the aerospace giant Airbus, who are partners on the project.

Up to two spacecraft a day are now rolling off the production line.