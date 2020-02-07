35th Fajr Music Festival to begin in southeastern Iran

This year the organizers of the 35th Fajr Music Festival will begin the festival in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan on February 9.

The provincial section of the music festival will be held in the five cities of Zahedan, Chabahar, Konarak, Qasr-e Qand, and Nikshahr, and will run until February 14, ISNA reported.

In addition, several programs associated with some Fajr festivals, namely, Fajr Film Festival and Fajr Theater Festival, will be held in the southeastern province to show sympathy for its flood-stricken people.

The flood disaster, arising from extremely heavy rainfall since January 10, killed several people and inundated about 500 villages and 14 towns in the provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan, Kerman and Hormuzgan.

A number of Iranian writers and poets have paid a visit to some regions of Sistan and Baluchestan to express their sympathy with the flood victims. They visited several villages in the province and held talks with the residents.

Over 80 Iranian traditional, pop and classical ensembles will be giving performances during the 35th Fajr Music Festival in Tehran, which will open on February 13 and close on February 19.

Musicians from 25 provinces will attend the music festival, which is also scheduled to be held in Bushehr, Khuzestan, Fars, Golestan, Zanjan, East Azarbaijan, North Khorasan, Sistan and Baluchestan and the Arvand Free Zone.

The organizers plan to honor maestro Nader Mashayekhi, pianist Ofelia Parto and Ashiq Hassan Eskandari, while tar virtuoso Hushang Zarif will be honored with a lifetime achievement award during the closing ceremony of the festival in Iran’s capital Tehran on February 19.