Russia accuses Israel of using civilian aircraft as shield to attack Syria

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov on Friday accused Israel of using civilian aircraft as cover to block Syrian air defenses from responding to Israeli attacks on the Arab country, which Moscow says had become a characteristic feature of the Israeli Air Force.

Konashenkov’s comments came after a plane carrying 172 passengers from Tehran to Damascus made an emergency landing at the Hmeimim Air Base in Syria on Thursday after coming under fire from Syrian air defenses, according to Reuters.

Konashenkov said the Syrian forces were responding to Israeli strikes on military sites in Syria.

The Airbus A320 had been coming into land at Damascus International Airport when it was forced to divert to the nearest alternative airfield, the Hmeimim Air Base near Latakia in northwest Syria, which is operated by the Russian military.

"The Israeli general staff's use of passenger jets as a cover for its military operations or as a shield from Syrian missile system fire is becoming a typical trait of Israeli Air Force," he said.

The Russian official stressed that Israel was well aware of civilian flights around Damascus and that such missions demonstrated the regime's reckless disregard for human lives.

“The movement of regular passenger flights both in Syrian airspace and around the world is carried out in known, high-altitude echelons, which Israeli radar can clearly see.”

“Such operations by Israeli strategists gamble the lives of hundreds of innocent people,” Konashenkov said.

The Syrian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday it had intercepted Israeli missiles over Damascus that were fired at military sites in southern Syria.

“Only due to timely actions of the Damascus airport dispatchers and the efficient operation of the automated air traffic control system, the Airbus-320 managed to… successfully land at the closest alternative airfield,” Konashenkov said.

Konashenkov did not name the airline but data from Flight Radar indicated it was a Syrian Cham Wings plane.

Spokespeople for the Israeli military and Foreign Ministry declined to comment.

Israel has repeatedly targeted military sites in Syria in recent years.

In 2018, Syrian air defenses mistakenly shot down a Russian Ilyushin Il-20 reconnaissance plane after it was similarly used as a cover by Israeli warplanes, killing 15 people on board, according to Press TV.

Russia had previously warned that Israeli airstrikes against Damascus were endangering civilian jets.

Lebanese officials have also stated that Israeli jets illegally conducting operations against Syria from the country's airspace pose a danger to civilian aircraft in Lebanon.

The Israeli airstrikes took place as Syrian troops were entering the terrorist-controlled town of Saraqib, which lies at the crossroads of two key highways in the Idlib Province, the last major terrorist bastion in Syria.

Israel is known for conducting airstrikes against Damascus during major Syrian military advancements.