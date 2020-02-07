Iran to expand rural road network by 2,000km until March: Minister

Iran’s rural road network will expand by 2,000 kilometers until March as part of a nationwide scheme which seeks to cut construction costs while providing safer transport for people in remote villages and towns.

Iran’s Roads and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami said on Thursday that the total length of concrete roads connecting rural areas across Iran would reach over 120,000 kilometers when ongoing projects finish at the end of the current Iranian year (March 19), Press TV reported.

Eslami said another 3,000 kilometers of rural roads will be built in the next Iranian year.

He said the rapid expansion of the rural transportation network had become possible mainly because of the Abrar National Plan, a scheme by which construction procedures are simplified for certain geographical areas to allow a reduction in costs by nearly 50 percent.

Under the plan, special mixtures of asphalt are only used in cold regions while subgrade is removed from roadbed construction to allow a significant reduction in costs.

Authorities say those measures comply with national and international standards on rural road construction.

The expansion of the rural road network allows Iran to accelerate delivering much-needed urban services to villages and towns that are currently home to nearly a third of the country’s population.

While opening 54 kilometers of new rural roads in the Larestan region in southern Iran, Eslami said that the total length of concrete rural roads in Iran in 1979, when the Islamic Revolution occurred in the country, was 3,000 kilometers.



