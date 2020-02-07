China coronavirus death toll nears 640

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 638, Chinese authorities announced.

All but two of the 638 confirmed deaths have been in mainland China, with one person succumbing in the Philippines and another in Hong Kong, according to AP.

More than 31,000 people have been infected with the virus worldwide, the vast majority of them in China.

Also, dozens more people onboard a cruise ship quarantined in Japanese port of Yokohama tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and thousands of passengers remained confined to their cabins, only allowed on deck briefly for fresh air, according to Reuters.

The Diamond Princess, operated by Princess Cruises, was placed on a two-week quarantine on arriving at Yokohama on Monday after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus.

Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told a news conference that 41 people on the liner had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 61. Twenty-one of the new cases were Japanese.

Those infected were taken off the ship and moved to hospitals in Tokyo and neighboring towns, the health ministry said. Blue and white tarpaulin sheets were hung up to screen them from the view of other passengers.

About 3,700 people are aboard the Diamond Princess, which usually has a crew of 1,100 and a passenger capacity of 2,670.

The 61 cases came from a sample of 273 people who had been tested because they had showed symptoms or been in close contact with those who did. More tests will be done if any more passengers developed symptoms, Kato said.

The outbreak has also stoked concern about the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which begin on July 24.

Games organizers have set up a task force to coordinate with health authorities on how to respond to the epidemic.

Equipment shortage

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday the world is facing a chronic shortage of gowns, masks, gloves and other protective equipment in the fight against the spreading coronavirus epidemic.

The UN agency has been sending testing kits, masks, gloves, respirators and gowns to every region, Tedros told the WHO Executive Board in Geneva.

“However the world is facing a chronic shortage of personnel protective equipment, as you might imagine.

As of 6 a.m. Geneva time (0500 GMT) there were 31,211 confirmed coronavirus cases in China as well as 270 cases in 24 other countries, Tedros said.

“For the last two days there had been fewer reported infections in China, which is good news, but we caution against reading too much into that. The numbers could go up again,” he said.

A Chinese doctor who had warned against the “SARS-like” coronavirus before it was officially recognized died of the illness on Friday.

The death of Li Wenliang, 34, came as Chinese President Xi Jinping told the United States that China was doing all it could to contain the virus after earlier assuring the World Health Organization of full openness and transparency.