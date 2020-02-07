Iran becomes world’s fifth-steellargest producer of refractory parts

Reza Rahmani made the remarks in a ceremony to inaugurate Sefid Dasht Zagros Refractories Industrial project in Chahahrmahal-Bakhtiari Province on Thursday, reported Fars News Agency.
“This industrial and production factory is a clear display of the self-confidence of Iranian experts that led the country towards self-sufficiency in producing refractory parts,” Rahmani added.
He put the annual production value of refractory products of this industrial unit at $25 million, and said, “The launch of this project has generated new employment opportunities for people of this region.”