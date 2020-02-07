Iran becomes world’s fifth-steellargest producer of refractory parts

Iran became the fifth largest producer of refractory parts in the world, after the US, Japan, India and China, the minister of industry, mine and trade announced.

Reza Rahmani made the remarks in a ceremony to inaugurate Sefid Dasht Zagros Refractories Industrial project in Chahahrmahal-Bakhtiari Province on Thursday, reported Fars News Agency.

“This industrial and production factory is a clear display of the self-confidence of Iranian experts that led the country towards self-sufficiency in producing refractory parts,” Rahmani added.

He put the annual production value of refractory products of this industrial unit at $25 million, and said, “The launch of this project has generated new employment opportunities for people of this region.”



