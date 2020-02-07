Bucks, Giannis avenge earlier loss to 76ers; Rockets beat Lakers

MORRY GASH/AP Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts as he dunks during an NBA game against the 76ers at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI, on February 6, 2020.

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 36 points, 20 rebounds and six assists as the host Milwaukee Bucks avenged a Christmas Day loss to the Philadelphia 76ers with a 112-101 victory on Thursday.

The reigning NBA MVP has recorded five consecutive games of at least 30 points, 16 rebounds and six assists for the Bucks, who improved to 17-2 since dropping a 121-109 decision to Philadelphia. It marked Antetokounmpo’s first career game with at least 35 points and 20 rebounds, Reuters reported.

Antetokounmpo struggled mightily in the previous matchup against the 76ers, shooting a season-worst 29.6 percent from the field (8 of 27) and misfiring on all seven three-point attempts during his 18-point performance.

Before Thursday’s contest, Antetokounmpo selected Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid as his first pick – second overall – in the NBA All-Star draft. Embiid had difficulty finding his range later Thursday, making just 6 of 26 shots from the floor. He finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Rockets 121 Lakers 111

Russell Westbrook scored 41 points and Robert Covington added 14 as Houston’s small-ball lineup proved effective again in a road victory over Los Angeles.

Covington made a pair of big three-pointers in the last three minutes while making his Rockets debut after he was acquired in a four-team trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. James Harden scored just 14 points for the game on 3-of-10 shooting as the Rockets went on a 16-3 run down the stretch to put the game away and win their fourth straight.

Anthony Davis scored 32 points with 13 rebounds for the Lakers while playing through a right index finger injury, while LeBron James added 18 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds.