RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0849 GMT February 07, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 265350
Published: 0512 GMT February 07, 2020

Interactive map allows users to track coronavirus cases worldwide

Interactive map allows users to track coronavirus cases worldwide

An interactive online map from John Hopkins University allows users to track the number of confirmed cases, deaths, and recoveries from coronavirus in each country worldwide.

According to the university website, the tracker integrates data collected from the World Health Organization (WHO), along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), China's National Health Commission (NHC), and a Chinese website that combines data from China's NHC and CDC, Presstv Reported.

As of 6 a.m. Geneva time (0500 GMT) on Friday (February 7) there were 31,211 confirmed cases in China and 637 deaths, according to the WHO.

 
   
KeyWords
track
Interactive map
coronavirus
John Hopkins University
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2080 sec