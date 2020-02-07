Interactive map allows users to track coronavirus cases worldwide

An interactive online map from John Hopkins University allows users to track the number of confirmed cases, deaths, and recoveries from coronavirus in each country worldwide.

According to the university website, the tracker integrates data collected from the World Health Organization (WHO), along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), China's National Health Commission (NHC), and a Chinese website that combines data from China's NHC and CDC, Presstv Reported.

As of 6 a.m. Geneva time (0500 GMT) on Friday (February 7) there were 31,211 confirmed cases in China and 637 deaths, according to the WHO.