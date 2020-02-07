RSS
0849 GMT February 07, 2020

News ID: 265351
Published: 0515 GMT February 07, 2020

Northern Lights dance in Finland's arctic Lapland sky

A spectacular display of northern lights was seen over the skies of Kemijarvi, in Finland's Lapland region, just before midnight on Thursday (February 6).

The show colored the sky with green, pink, and white lights forming quickly changing patterns, Presstv Reported.

 
   
KeyWords
Finland
arctic
Northern Lights
 
