France’s Macron warns of potential US-Russia arms race on Europe’s soil

In a speech at Paris’ Ecole Militaire on Friday, Macron said the European nations “cannot remain spectators” against a threat to the continent’s collective security.

“In the absence of a legal framework, they could rapidly face a new race for conventional weapons, even nuclear weapons, on their own soil,” the French leader said, Presstv Reported.

Macron’s remarks come as Washington is threatening not to renew the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty with Moscow when it expires in February 2021.

The New START treaty is the last remaining arms control agreement in force between Moscow and Washington after the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF). In February last year, the White House announced plans to pull out of the 1987 treaty with the Kremlin. The INF had banned all land-based missiles with the range up to 5,500 kilometers and officially left six months later.

There is a strong need for Europe to ensure it does not find itself in the middle of a Cold War-style standoff, “which could jeopardize the peace obtained after so many tragedies on our continent,” Macron said.

He warned of “the possibility of a pure and unrestrained military and nuclear competition, the likes of which we haven’t seen since the end of the 1960s.”

European nations should also insist on being signatories to any new deal between the US and Russia to limit the development of new intermediate-range weapons, he added.

“Let us be clear: if negotiations and a more comprehensive treaty are possible... Europeans must be stakeholders and signatories, because it’s our territory,” he said.

In his Friday remarks, Macron also used the prospect of a new arms race between the US and Russia to promote France’s own nuclear arsenal.

“France’s vital interests now have a European dimension,” Macron claimed, adding, “European partners who want to do so will be able to be associated with French deterrence forces’ war games.”

France is the only nuclear power in the European Union (EU) after the UK’s departure from the bloc. Paris has rejected a suggestion by a leader in German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party, Johann Wadephul, to put its nuclear deterrence capabilities under the auspices of the EU or NATO.

‘Restore trust with Russia!’

Macron also called for restoring dialog with Russia, saying, “There can be no defense and security project for European citizens without a political vision that seeks to progressively restore trust with Russia.”

“We cannot accept the current situation, where the chasm deepens and talks diminish even as the security issues that need to be addressed with Moscow are multiplying,” he added.

Relations between Moscow and the rest of Europe have deteriorated since 2014, when the then-Ukrainian territory of Crimea voted in a referendum to fall under Russian sovereignty. The EU has leveled several rounds of sanctions against Moscow.