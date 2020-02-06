RSS
Israeli airstrike in Syria damaged car rental properties, footage shows

An Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Thursday led to widespread damage to the properties of car rental companies, according to footage from the scene.

Footage released by Ruptly on Friday showed damaged buildings and several burnt vehicles in a district in the western suburbs of Damascus.

Locals were seen clearing streets littered with broken glass and pieces of concrete, Presstv Reported.

“As you can see, yesterday the area was targeted by Israel, this area has a lot of car rental companies and many cars were [damaged],” Asaad Khallouf, the director of the Damascus Countryside industrial area, said.

“Thank god the damages were only material,” he added.

Syrian state media reported on Thursday that Israeli air-to-surface missiles had targeted at least four areas near Damascus and had wounded 8 people.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Israeli airstrike also endangered a civilian passenger carrying 172 people. The plane changed course and made an emergency landing in the Hmeymim air base in Syria’s western coastal province of Latakia.

Israel has repeatedly attacked Syria with missile strikes in the past few years.

 
   
