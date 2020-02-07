Turkish forces build military base in Syria’s Idlib as govt. forces advance: Report

Arabic-language Arabi 21 online newspaper, citing local sources, reported that the base has been constructed at Taftanaz Air Base, which lies 2.7 kilometers (1.7 miles) south of the northwestern Syrian town of Taftanaz. Foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants took control of the site in early 2013.

Media activist Mahmoud Talha said Turkish forces had spread throughout the airport since Wednesday evening, Presstv Reported.



He added that Turkish troops intend to block the way for Syrian government forces and their allied fighters from popular defense groups to gain control of the base.

The report comes as Turkey’s official state news agency Anadolu reported on Friday that Ankara had sent nearly 150 vehicles with commandos and ammunition to reinforce its observation posts in Syria's Idlib.

Syrian forces enter key city of Saraqib in latest advance

Meanwhile, Syrian government forces on Thursday entered Saraqib city in Idlib province in the latest push to capture the last militant stronghold.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that army soldiers entered Saraqib from many directions, and bomb disposal units are now combing the liberated area for hidden ordnance and explosive devices, which terrorists have arguably planted there to slow down the advance of government forces.

‘Damascus duty-bound to rescue Syrian citizens in Idlib from terrorism’

Separately, Syria's permanent representative to the United Nations, Bashar al-Jaafari, said the Damascus government is duty-bound to liberate Syrians from the clutches of terrorist groups in the country’s northwestern province of Idlib and purge the entire Syrian territory of terror.

Speaking at a UN Security Council’s session on the situation in Syria on Thursday, Jaafari said some permanent members of the world body are trying to turn the council into a platform for the US-led NATO military alliance in order to stir incitement against Syria, and exert all forms of pressure on the crisis-hit Arab country.

Whilst some countries have called for an urgent Security Council meeting on Idlib, they forget all about Turkey’s occupation, aggression, and looting in Syria besides its support for terrorism, attempts to settle down foreign terrorists inside the country after displacing local residents, and imposing a demographic change similar to the Tel Aviv regime’s practice against Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied territories, he said.

Jaafari underlined that improving the humanitarian situation in Syria requires the cessation of support for terrorism, aggression and occupation, in addition to backing up the Damascus government’s efforts in the fight against terrorism.