Turkish Treasury posts $3.8b cash surplus in January

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a surplus of TL 22.8 billion in January, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced.

Last month, the Treasury's cash revenues amounted to TL 119.95 billion Turkish liras, up 23 percent on a yearly basis, according to the ministry's data, dailysabah.com reported.

Its expenditures — including interest payments of TL 7.56 billion Turkish liras — increased 2.85 percent to TL 97.2 billion, compared to the same month last year.

In January, the Treasury's non-interest expenditures were TL 89.6 billion Turkish liras and non-interest cash balance was TL 30.35 billion.



