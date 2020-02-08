Kharbas Caves, outstanding works of rock-cut architecture

The Kharbas Caves, which were once a temple, attract the attention of archeologists and visitors alike.

The historic Kharbas Caves of Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf are one of the outstanding works of rock-cut architecture, Tasnim News Agency wrote.

There are indications — including multiple historical structures surrounding the caves and rock catacombs [man-made subterranean passageways for religious practice] which are scattered all across the island — that the caves date back to the Parthian and Sassanid periods.

Some experts say the caves were formed naturally more than 2,800 years ago due to receding water levels.

Many historians argue that Kharbas Caves in Hormuzgan Province have been a temple or a worshiping place for the followers of Mithraism or Anahita, the goddess of water and seas.



