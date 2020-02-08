RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0557 GMT February 08, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 265367
Published: 1118 GMT February 08, 2020

Kharbas Caves, outstanding works of rock-cut architecture

Kharbas Caves, outstanding works of rock-cut architecture
PHOTO BY HOSSEIN KHOSRAVI

The Kharbas Caves, which were once a temple, attract the attention of archeologists and visitors alike.

The historic Kharbas Caves of Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf are one of the outstanding works of rock-cut architecture, Tasnim News Agency wrote.

There are indications — including multiple historical structures surrounding the caves and rock catacombs [man-made subterranean passageways for religious practice] which are scattered all across the island — that the caves date back to the Parthian and Sassanid periods.

Some experts say the caves were formed naturally more than 2,800 years ago due to receding water levels.

Many historians argue that Kharbas Caves in Hormuzgan Province have been a temple or a worshiping place for the followers of Mithraism or Anahita, the goddess of water and seas.


 

   
KeyWords
Kharbas
caves
Qeshm
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/3571 sec