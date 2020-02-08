Minister: Iranian music keeping up with social, individual tastes

Iran’s Culture Minister Abbas Salehi said in a message to the 35th Fajr Music Festival that Iranian music is keeping up with individual and social tastes.

Salehi said that the music works and events are opportunities to showcase musical talents and accomplishments as well as the necessities of the country, IRNA reported.

Salehi said that the Fajr Music Festival has a comprehensive approach to several different musical trends, which are alive in their interaction with society.

The minister said that music has always directed attention to social issues. That’s why in this edition of the festival, special attention was given to the flood-stricken people of the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, as well as the victims of the Ukrainian plane disaster.

Over 80 Iranian traditional, pop and classical ensembles will be giving performances during the 35th Fajr Music Festival in Tehran, which will open on February 13 and close on February 19.

Musicians from 25 provinces will attend the music festival, which is also scheduled to be held in Bushehr, Khuzestan, Fars, Golestan, Zanjan, East Azarbaijan, North Khorasan, Sistan and Baluchestan and the Arvand Free Zone.

This year the organizers of the music festival will begin the festival in Sistan and Baluchestan on February 9.

In addition, several programs associated with some Fajr festivals, namely, the Fajr Film Festival and the Fajr Theater Festival, will be held in the southeastern province to show sympathy for its flood-stricken people.

The flood disaster, arising from extremely heavy rainfall since January 10, killed several people and inundated about 500 villages and 14 towns in the provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan, Kerman, and Hormuzgan.