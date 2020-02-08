Ireland votes in 'three horse race' for power

Ireland voted in a general election on Saturday, with Prime Minister Leo Varadkar hoping to secure a new term on the back of Brexit – though voters are more likely to judge him more on his domestic record.

Polls opened across the country at 0700 GMT, although a small number of islands off the west coast voted on Friday to allow for rough seas potentially disrupting the transport of ballots by boat, AFP wrote.

Varadkar's Fine Gael party has been in power since 2011 but polling suggests they are trailing center-right rivals Fianna Fail and left-wingers Sinn Fein.

In Monday's final opinion poll, Sinn Fein – the former political wing of the now-defunct Irish Republican Army paramilitary group – were out in front on 25 percent, with Fianna Fail on 23 percent and Fine Gael on 20 percent.

In Dublin a slow trickle of morning voters made their way to polling stations for the weekend vote, which breaks with Ireland's tradition of elections being held on Friday, in a bid to decrease disruption and improve turnout.

Voters said they were looking to break the historic duopoly of center-right parties Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

"I'm hopeful there will be change. In this country for far too long it's been dominated by two parties," said 60-year-old James Comiskey.

"Hopefully I'm looking for a more left government of Ireland," said 22 year-old Alexander Faw.

Some 3.3 million people are eligible to vote to elect 159 members of the Dail, the lower chamber of parliament in Dublin.

"This election is wide open," Varadkar said at his final campaign stop in the western town of Ennis on Friday.

"It's a three horse race: three parties all within shouting distance of each other."

Varadkar launched his campaign after successfully helping to broker a deal cushioning Britain's EU exit on January 31 by avoiding a hard border with Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom.

Other parties have hammered Fine Gael over failings in health care, housing and homelessness. Varadkar acknowledged he understood that on Friday.

"You want us over the next three years to focus on issues like health and housing with the same passion and intensity that we've focused on Brexit in the past three years," he said.

A three-way race led by Sinn Fein is a new dynamic for the Republic, where governments have been historically dominated by Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

Despite its opinion poll lead, Sinn Fein is not fielding enough candidates to form a majority government, while both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have ruled out working with them in coalition.

Since 2016, Fianna Fail have propped up Fine Gael in office with a confidence and supply arrangement that could implicate them in the perceived failings of the government.

"(Young people) blame the current government and coalition of parties in government for this mess," O'Halpin said of the housing shortage.