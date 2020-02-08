Iran’s ‘Cradle of Silence’ wins at IndieFEST Film Awards in US

Iranian short film, ‘Cradle of Silence,’ written and directed by Mostafa Mehraban, won the Award of Merit for the best short film at the 11th edition of IndieFEST Film Awards in La Jolla, California, the United States.

‘Cradle of Silence’ is about Rasoul, who has to deliver a cradle to his martyred friend’s widow. With Rasoul returning from the southern war zone to the northern part of the country, his wife La’ya plans on going back to the war zone with him, ifilmtv.com reported.

Mehraban’s short film has attended several prestigious film events across the globe, including the 2019 Montauk Film Festival in New York and the 5th Reading Film Festival in the US, as well as the 5th BangkokThai International Film Festival in Thailand.

IndieFEST discovers and honors the achievements of filmmakers who produce high-quality films and new media. The festival aims at helping independent filmmakers gain the credibility and publicity they justly deserve, according to the event’s organizers.