RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0559 GMT February 08, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 265384
Published: 0324 GMT February 08, 2020

Iran’s ‘Cradle of Silence’ wins at IndieFEST Film Awards in US

Iran’s ‘Cradle of Silence’ wins at IndieFEST Film Awards in US

Iranian short film, ‘Cradle of Silence,’ written and directed by Mostafa Mehraban, won the Award of Merit for the best short film at the 11th edition of IndieFEST Film Awards in La Jolla, California, the United States.

‘Cradle of Silence’ is about Rasoul, who has to deliver a cradle to his martyred friend’s widow. With Rasoul returning from the southern war zone to the northern part of the country, his wife La’ya plans on going back to the war zone with him, ifilmtv.com reported.

Mehraban’s short film has attended several prestigious film events across the globe, including the 2019 Montauk Film Festival in New York and the 5th Reading Film Festival in the US, as well as the 5th BangkokThai International Film Festival in Thailand.

IndieFEST discovers and honors the achievements of filmmakers who produce high-quality films and new media. The festival aims at helping independent filmmakers gain the credibility and publicity they justly deserve, according to the event’s organizers.

 

 

   
KeyWords
IndieFEST
US
IranDaily
US
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2011 sec