Iran reiterates its readiness to cooperate on Syria

National Desk

Iranian officials reaffirmed that Tehran is fully prepared for any form of cooperation to resolve the ongoing crisis in Syria, according to IRNA.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in a meeting with visiting United Nations’ Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, voiced Tehran’s readiness to cooperate within the framework of respecting Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity to resolve the Arab country’s crisis.

Zarif noted that a political solution would be the only way to resolve the crisis in Syria which has been fighting foreign-backed terrorists since 2011.

The UN envoy, for his part, briefed the top Iranian diplomat on his stance regarding the political process in Syria and issues of common interest.

The meeting comes as Syrian government forces are advancing against foreign-backed terrorists in the northwestern Idlib Province, tightening the noose around the extremists in their last major stronghold.

Idlib and the area north of Aleppo Province form part of the only large territory in the hands of terrorists after the Syrian military managed to vanquish the foreign-backed terrorists across the country and bring back almost all of the Syrian soil under government control.

In recent days, tensions have escalated between Syria and Turkey in the terrorist-held province of Idlib.

Earlier in the day, the UN official held a separate meeting with Iran’s foreign minister’s top advisor in political affairs, Ali Asghar Khaji, who said Tehran is ready to help Turkey and Syria resolve their disputes.

“During the meeting, Iran reiterated that civilians in Syria should not be used as human shields ... and that Iran is ready to mediate between Turkey and Syria to solve the issue,” the Foreign Ministry’s official website reported.

Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi also said on Thursday that Tehran as one of the guarantors of the Astana process is ready to do its best to settle the conflicts between Turkey and Syria in Idlib Province.

Takht-Ravanchi made the remarks at an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in Idlib, IRNA reported.

Pointing to Iran’s unwavering determination in campaign against terrorism, the ambassador warned against the dire situation in Idlib, stressing that the crisis in Syria’s northwestern province should not get out of control.

“We should not allow the terrorists to stabilize their positions in Idlib, or more civilians will be killed”, he said.

"Situation in the region is worrisome, so, we must try to prevent the crisis from being uncontrollable."

On Thursday, Damascus denounced the near-simultaneous deployment of Turkish military forces to Syria’s Idlib.

Turkey has sent nearly 150 vehicles with commandos and ammunition to bolster its observation outposts in Idlib, where an intensified offensive is underway by the Syrian Army forces against foreign-backed terrorist outfits.

A Turkish security source said they were only to reinforce the 12 existing posts established under a 2018 deal with Russia, Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported Friday.

Under a deal between Ankara, Moscow, and Tehran aimed at reducing violence, Turkey agreed to set up a dozen observation posts in Idlib and neighboring provinces.

Despite Ankara’s commitments under the agreement, a number of Russian troops were recently killed during attacks launched by militants from Turkey’s de-escalation zone in Idlib.

Turkey and Russia have worked closely in recent years to resolve the situation in Idlib despite being on opposing sides of the conflict.