IME weekly trade hits $880m

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced on Saturday that 622,349 tons of commodities valued at over $880 million were traded in its domestic trading and export halls in the past week (ended February 6).

On the domestic and export metal and mineral trading hall of IME, 307,655 tons of various products worth close to $540 million were traded, according to ime.ir.

At this trading hall, 297,993 tons of steel, 5,600 tons of copper, 3,930 tons of aluminum, 120 tons of molybdenum concentrate and 12 tons of precious metal concentrate as well as 10kg of gold bullion were traded.

The report indicates that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading halls of IME, 314,694 tons of different commodities with a total value of $401 million were traded.

Also 87,122 tons of bitumen, 67,048 tons of polymer products, 25,809 tons of chemical products, 1,450 tons of insulation, 506 tons of base oil as well as 1,635 tons of sulfur were traded.

The IME was set up on September 20, 2007 in accordance with Article 95 of the new law of Securities Market of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the merger of agricultural and metal exchanges of Tehran. The merger marked a new chapter in Iran’s capital market providing many trading opportunities for customers both at home and abroad.

Economic and industrial sectors benefit from the exchange. The IME currently offers various services, such as performing as the first market providing access to the initial offering of the listed commodities in the IME; price discovery and price making for Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) trade; secondary markets and end users; providing a venue for government sales and procurement purchases; providing a trading platform and user interface; providing clearing and settlement services; risk management; technology services; and training market participants.



