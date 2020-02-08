10-month steel ingot output by major mining complexes up 5%

Major Iranian mining complexes produced 17.08 million tons of steel ingots (billet, bloom and slab) during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019-January 20, 2020), showing a year-on-year growth of five percent.

The complexes include Mobarakeh Steel Company, Khuzestan Steel Company, Saba Steel, Hormuzgan Steel Company, Iran Alloy Steel Company, Iran National Steel Industrial Group, South Kaveh Steel Company, Khorasan Steel Company, Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company, Bonab Steel Mill Complex and ARFA Iron and Steel Company, according to IRNA.

In addition, from December 21, 2019 to January 20, 2020, the companies produced 1.68 million tons of steel ingots, indicating a nine-percent growth compared to the figure for the same period last year.

Mobarakeh Steel Company was the country’s biggest steel ingot producer during the 10-month period to January 20, with an output standing at 7.8 million tons, up one percent year-on-year.

The company also accounted for 45.6 percent of the total 10-month output by the country’s major steel producers.

In the same 10-month time span, steel ingot output by Bonab Steel Mill Complex witnessed the highest year-on-year growth (750 percent), compared to those of the country’s other major producers, as its production stood at 214,566 tons.

From December 21, 2019 to January 20, 2020, Mobarakeh Steel Company produced 736,248 tons of steel ingots, showing a 16 percent rise year-on-year.

Steel products

Moreover, production of steel products by these companies in the same 10-month period reached 11.27 million tons, indicating an eight-percent increase compared to their output in the same duration a year ago.

The figure stood at 1.14 million tons in the 30-day period to January 20, up 27 percent year-on-year.

Again, Mobarakeh Steel Company was the country’s top producer in the first 10 months of the current year, having produced 6.84 million tons of steel products (60.7 percent of the total output).



