Anti-Iran propaganda figure to stand trial in coming days: Judiciary

The spokesman for Iran’s Judiciary said the trial session of Ruhollah Zam, the head of an anti-Iranian website and Telegram channel, will be held in coming days.

Speaking to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting on Saturday, Gholamhossein Esmaeili said the court session will be held within the framework of the country’s laws and regulations, adding that “five other people have been arrested and some others have been summoned to the court and their cases are under investigation,” Tasnim News Agency reported.

The case of Zam will be dealt with separately and the other defendants’ cases will be handled gradually, the spokesman said.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced, in a statement back in October, that in a “complicated” operation, it had managed to arrest Zam, the administrator of a website “directed and supported by France’s intelligence service”.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps captured and returned to the country the exiled journalist who was known for publishing anti-government content on social media and inciting unrest.

Zam, who headed Amadnews with more 1 million followers on social media, was based in France and other parts of Europe.

Zam’s capture was a “complex operation using intelligence deception,” the IRGC said in a statement carried by the television on October 14, 2019.

Amadnews was suspended by the messaging app Telegram in 2018 after Iran accused it of carrying calls for violence during protests that started in late 2017 and continued across the country. But the channel soon reappeared under a new name.

The statement added that his arrest was a victory of the IRGC’s intelligence forces over Western intelligence.