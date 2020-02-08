Jared Kushner's 'deal of the century' will hurt United States: Analyst

The "deal of the century" is a new "peace plan" for the Middle East concocted by US President Donald Trump’s pro-Israel son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner.

Mark Dankof, who is also a broadcaster and pastor in San Antonio, Texas, told Press TV in an interview on Saturday that nothing good would come out of Kushner’s devious deal, particularly for the Palestinians, Presstv Reported.

“It’s no deal for the Palestinians,” he said.

Dankof noted that the deal was not only going to hurt the regional players, but also, the Americans.

“This plays into what the Zionists are also planning for both Syria and Iran,” according to Dankof. “Nothing good for the Palestinians. Nothing good for the Iranians. Nothing good for the Syrians. There is going to be blowback from this. This is going to hurt the United States.”

He pointed out that Trump's pursuance of pro-Israeli policies will drag the Americans into greater conflicts.

“These policies cannot continue without a wider war in the Middle East. It is likely to become a World War,” Dankof insisted, adding that the Russians and the Chinese could be dragged in the conflict, as well.

"American nationalists understand that this war isn't in their interest, it's not in the interest of the world," he said.

In the meantime, according to Dankof, “Israel continues stealing land. Stealing East Jerusalem, stealing the occupied West Bank, stealing portions of the Jordan Valley."

"This will continue in conjunction with an ongoing genocide of the Palestinians, and an ongoing genocide in Gaza. Replacing the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem with a so-called third Israeli temple,” he also noted.