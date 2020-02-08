Thousands bury Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli troops

Thousands of mourners took part in a funeral procession on Saturday for a Palestinian protester, who was killed a day earlier as clashes erupted between Palestinians and Israeli forces.

The protester, named locally as Bader Nafilah, was shot dead in the West Bank on Friday during clashes against US President Donald Trump's Middle East Peace plan that Palestinians have rejected as one sided, Presstv Reported.

Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces have repeatedly clashed since the peace proposals were unveiled by Trump.

Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, has rejected the peace plan, which would give Israel most of what it has sought during decades of conflict, including the disputed holy city of Jerusalem al-Quds and nearly all the occupied land on which it has built settlements.