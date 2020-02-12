RSS
0818 GMT February 11, 2020

India sugar production for 2019-20 estimate at 26m tons, big revision unlikely: ISMA

India sugar production for 2019-20 estimate at 26m tons, big revision unlikely: ISMA
Laborers push a handcart loaded with sacks of sugar at a wholesale market in Kolkata. (REUTERS)

Indian sugar production estimates for the 2019/20 season are unlikely to be revised upwards by much from 26 million tons, when the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) meets to review figures towards February-end, the trade body said on Tuesday.

"We are due to meet on Feb. 25 when we will revisit the estimate and if there is significant change it will come out in the last week of February," Vivek Pittie, president of ISMA told an industry conference in Dubai, Reuters reported.

"If you ask me, I don't see significant upward revision," he said.

The trade body has said India's sugar output in 2019/20 could fall 21.6 percent to 26 million tons, the lowest level in three years, after drought in 2018 forced farmers to curb cane planting and flooding damaged crops in key growing regions in 2019.

   
