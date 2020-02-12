Ancient Bronze Age British treasures from ‘Havering Hoard’ to go on public display

A treasure trove of priceless Bronze Age artefacts called the ‘Havering Hoard’ is set to go on display to the public. The incredible ancient cache is made up of 453 artefacts dating back nearly 3,000 years, including knives, daggers, spearheads, axe heads, copper ingots and fragments of swords.

Archeologists found the hoard in September and hailed it as the largest ever collection of Bronze Age wonders ever discovered in London. The so-called Havering Hoard will be the centerpiece of a display which opens at the Museum of London Docklands on April 3. After the show closes, it will be moved to Havering Museum, metro.co.uk reported.

The site where the hoard was found may have been a blacksmith or weapon shop, although they could have been an offering to the gods. Last year curator Kate Sumnall, from the Museum of London, said: “We can tell a lot about what life was like for Bronze Age people living in this part of London.

“Hoarding is something we see a lot of in the late Bronze Age. We don’t have all the answers. Our knowledge of the Bronze Age is quite fragmentary.

“But every time we find something it gives us another piece in that jigsaw puzzle. This may have been a store, for a metal worker, or some sort of offering to the gods perhaps. We don’t know. It may have been for recycling. Bronze can be melted down and recast almost an infinite number of times.”

Almost all the objects, discovered in September last year, appear to be partially broken or damaged and it is not known why they were not recovered.

Historic England chief executive Duncan Wilson said: ‘This extraordinary discovery adds immensely to our understanding of Bronze Age life.

“The opportunity to investigate here and ultimately unearth the remarkable hoards that have come to light was only possible because of the effective partnership between archeologists and developers.”

Roy Stephenson, London’s historic environment lead at the Museum Of London, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to display this momentous discovery for the first time at the Museum Of London Docklands as the centerpiece of a major exhibition in April 2020.”

The museum has acquired the objects after they were declared treasure by the coroner. The hoard will travel to the Havering Museum for display after going on show at the Museum Of London Docklands.