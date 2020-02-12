Fadjr Int’l Theater Festival announces winners

The 38th edition of the Fadjr International Theater Festival (FITF) announced the winners.

‘A Stranger in the House’, directed by Mohammad Mosavat, was picked as the Best Play of the event, ifilmtv.com reported.

Amir Jadidi won the Best Actor award for his starring role in Reza Baharvand’s ‘Kingfish’.

And Iranian star Navid Mohammadzadeh took home the special award of the festival for his role in Mosavat’s ‘A Stranger in the House’.

Six plays from Poland, Armenia, Belgium, Switzerland, and Greece went on stage at the international section of the festival in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

During its run, the festival also hosted 25 guests from countries namely Chile, Finland, Georgia, Croatia, France, China, Belgium, Lithuania, Russia, Switzerland, Italy, Azerbaijan, Tatarstan, Armenia, Tajikistan, Denmark, Algeria, Oman, and the Netherlands.

Iran’s assassinated military commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was also commemorated during the opening and closing ceremonies of the 38th edition of the festival, said the director of Iran’s Dramatic Arts Center, Shahram Karami.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and his companions were assassinated in a US airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

The annual FITF has been held in Iran since 1983, featuring local and international theatrical works and performers.

Presided over by Nader Borhani-Marand, the 38th edition of Fadjr International Theater Festival took place from January 31 to February 10.