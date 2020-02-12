At least five dead in suicide attack on Afghan military academy

A suicide attack targeting a military academy in the Afghan capital killed at least five people early Tuesday, the first major assault in the city in months.

The dawn attack came after nearly three months of relative calm in Kabul, AFP reported.

The Ministry of Defense said five people were killed and at least six injured in the attack.

The Interior Ministry, however, said six people died – two civilians and four military personnel – after the suicide bomber detonated the device at around 7:00 a.m. (0230 GMT).

Twelve others were wounded, spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said in a statement.

The blast happened near the Marshal Fahim military academy, where the country's security officers are trained.

"It was a big explosion that rocked our house. We also heard gunfire afterwards. Ambulances rushed to the area quickly," resident Samiullah, who like many Afghans goes by one name, told AFP.

A security source speaking on the condition of anonymity told AFP that the attacker was on foot when he targeted a vehicle near a checkpoint as it was entering the academy.

President Ashraf Ghani slammed the attack, calling the bombing "a crime against humanity" while repeating his call for a nationwide cease-fire.

"The great nation of Afghanistan wants an end to violence, a cease-fire and a lasting peace," he said in a statement.