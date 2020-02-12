Ukraine's president fires chief of staff after reports of turf war

GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS Andriy Bogdan, a lawyer and adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, attends a news conference in front of the presidential administration headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 21, 2019.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed his chief of staff Andriy Bogdan on Tuesday, cutting ties with a lawyer whose links with a prominent tycoon had made him one of Zelenskiy’s most controversial appointments since taking office last year.

No official explanation was immediately given for the dismissal but it came after reports of a turf war between Bogdan and Andriy Yermak, a senior presidential aide who has now been appointed to replace him, Reuters reported.

Zelenskiy appeared to hint at this in an interview published by Interfax Ukraine on Tuesday, saying that internal conflicts within his team had prevented it from working effectively.

Bogdan did not immediately comment on his dismissal.

The ousted chief of staff was previously a lawyer for Ihor Kolomoisky, one of Ukraine’s wealthiest men. Kolomoisky owns the TV channel that brought Zelenskiy fame as a sitcom star, and the president’s business ties to him have alarmed some investors.

Bogdan represented Kolomoisky in a legal battle with the government over control of Ukraine’s biggest commercial lender, PrivatBank, a case that has weighed on whether the International Monetary Fund will disburse new loans to Ukraine.

Bogdan “never really managed to shake the perception that he was in the Kolomoisky camp still,” said Timothy Ash at BlueBay Asset Management.

“His departure, if confirmed, would be well received by the market as it would give hope of a step forward in reforms – which at this stage seem to be running into sand,” he wrote, shortly before news of Bogdan’s dismissal was confirmed.

In his place steps Yermak, a former lawyer and film producer who became a protagonist in the impeachment of US President Donald Trump. Yermak met Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in Madrid last year at a time when Trump’s camp was pressing Ukraine to investigate the son of former vice president, Joe Biden, who had worked at a Ukrainian energy company.

Text messages between Yermak and US officials were released by US House committees as part of efforts by Democrats to impeach Trump on charges he had abused his power by asking Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. Trump was impeached by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives but acquitted last week at a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Yermak has also been involved in negotiating prisoner swaps with Russia.

Yermak in an interview with Ukraine 24 on Monday talked up the “constructive communication” he had with Russia’s new point person on Ukraine, senior Kremlin official Dmitry Kozak.