0505 GMT February 12, 2020

News ID: 265500
Published: 0251 GMT February 11, 2020

Sudan to hand ex-president to ICC

Sudan to hand ex-president to ICC
REUTERS
Ex-Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir (L)

Sudan's rulers are to hand over ex-president, Omar al-Bashir, to the International Criminal Court.

The former president faces charges of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity over the conflict that broke out in the country's Darfur region in 2003, according to BBC.

He was ousted as president in April 2019.

He came to power in a military coup in 1989 and ruled Sudan with an iron fist.

ICC prosecutors in The Hague have requested he stand trial over the Darfur killings.

The UN says that around 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million were displaced in the war.

In December, Bashir was sentenced to two years in a social reform facility for corruption.

Prosecutors in Sudan have also charged him with the killing of protesters during the demonstrations that led to him being ousted.

 

 

   
Resource: BBC
All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
