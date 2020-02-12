Iranian peripatetic ‘Retouch’ to vie at German festival

Iranian award-winning title ‘Retouch’, directed by Kaveh Mazaheri, is to attend the Bunter Hund International Short Film Festival in Germany from March 5 to 8.

The 19-minute flick will be in competition at the Love & Other Atrocities section of the 21st edition of the German event.

‘Retouch’ narrates the story of a young woman whose husband dies before her eyes while she cannot do anything but to witness the unfolding of this tragic event, ifilmtv.ir wrote.

The acclaimed short film has so far attended more than 70 international events and has bagged various awards, including the Best Short Film Award at the Shnit Worldwide Short Film Festival in Switzerland, the Best Director award at the BangkokThai International Film Festival in Thailand, the Best International Short award at the 16th Audi Dublin International Film Festival in Ireland, the 9th Cinalfama Lisbon's International Film Festival in Portugal, Best Actress Award for Sonya Sanjari at the First Sukhum International Film Festival in Abkhazia, Russia.

Mohammad-Hossein Ziksari, Hana Fouladi-Fard, Azadeh Abadpour, Siamak Farsi, Negin Ahmadi and Shirin Harati are the cast members of the flick.

Since 1996, the Bunter Hund International Short Film Festival has been a major short film event held in the city of Munich in Germany.