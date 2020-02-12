Iran Air launches three new flight routes to Doha

Iran’s main airline, Iran Air, launched three new flight routes to the Qatari capital Doha amid a boom in bilateral relations that has helped trade flourish between the two countries.

A senior Homa official said that the new routes will accommodate flights between three cities in southern Iran to Doha, Press TV reported.

“Routine weekly flights to Doha from airports in Bandar Abbas, Assaluyeh and Lamerd are the three flight routes that this company has moved to launch in these days,” said Abolqassem Jalali, who serves as the commerce and operation deputy at Iran Air.

Jalali said planes that Iran Air purchased two years ago from the French turboprop maker ATR will serve the new flight routes.

He said the a first round trip flight from Doha to Assaluyeh, in Iran’s Bushehr Province and on the coast of the Persian Gulf, was just launched on Sunday and will take place on the same day every week.

The official said new flights between Bandar Abbas and Doha started on February 6 and will continue on Sundays and Thursdays every week.

The route from Lamerd in the Iranian Fars Province to Doha had also begun on Thursday and will continue once a week on the same day, said Jalali.

The new flight routes come amid growing economic and political relations between Iran and Qatar. That has come against the backdrop of a nearly three-year-old blockade imposed on the Persian Gulf country by several Arab states in the region, including Saudi Arabia.

Iranian businesses have taken a more active role in Qatar since the blockade was imposed in June 2017.

The routes also come after Iran launched a first shipping service from Bushehr to Qatar’s Hamad port in August 2019.