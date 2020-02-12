RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0505 GMT February 12, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 265507
Published: 0328 GMT February 11, 2020

Iran embarks on massive projects for domestic production of petcoke

Iran embarks on massive projects for domestic production of petcoke

Two Iranian refineries plan to launch production of petcokes, including the needle and sponge types, for consumption in steel mills and aluminum smelters across the country.

The deals stipulate that the Bandar Abbas refinery in southern Iran will reach an output of 620,000 tons of sponge coke per year within the next two years while the Shazand refinery, located in central Iran, is expected to produce 70,000 tons of needle coke per year as soon as production starts in the facility, said the report, Press TV wrote.

Iran has been a major importer of cokes that are vastly used as fuels in the steel and aluminum industry.

As part of the deals, the refineries will replace a bulk of their mazut production with petcokes, said Alireza Sadeqabadi, a deputy oil minister while adding that the production of sponge coke in Bandar Abbas will be two times the domestic demand for the raw material.

Sadeqabadi expressed hope the contracts signed on Monday would reach the engineering, procurement and construction phase in the next Iranian calendar year starting late March.

   
KeyWords
petcoke
Iran
project
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/5623 sec