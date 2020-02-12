Iran embarks on massive projects for domestic production of petcoke

Two Iranian refineries plan to launch production of petcokes, including the needle and sponge types, for consumption in steel mills and aluminum smelters across the country.

The deals stipulate that the Bandar Abbas refinery in southern Iran will reach an output of 620,000 tons of sponge coke per year within the next two years while the Shazand refinery, located in central Iran, is expected to produce 70,000 tons of needle coke per year as soon as production starts in the facility, said the report, Press TV wrote.

Iran has been a major importer of cokes that are vastly used as fuels in the steel and aluminum industry.

As part of the deals, the refineries will replace a bulk of their mazut production with petcokes, said Alireza Sadeqabadi, a deputy oil minister while adding that the production of sponge coke in Bandar Abbas will be two times the domestic demand for the raw material.

Sadeqabadi expressed hope the contracts signed on Monday would reach the engineering, procurement and construction phase in the next Iranian calendar year starting late March.