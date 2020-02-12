Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde discussed the recent crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Tehran, which killed all the 176 people on board, including 10 Swedes.

Iran, Sweden reject politicization of Ukraine plane crash

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde discussed the recent crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Tehran, which killed all the 176 people on board, including 10 Swedes.

The two sides discussed the issues relating to the January 8 downing of the Ukrainian plane in a telephone conversation on Monday evening, Press TV reported.

In the phone call, the two sides emphasized the need for cooperation instead of politicization of the incident.

Earlier in the day, also Iran’s top security official had urged that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ accidental downing of the plane should not be allowed to turn into a political controversy under the influence of some "spiteful elements."

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.

The SNSC head also extended his sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of Ukrainian nationals who lost their lives in the crash.

Shamkhani said Iran was determined to cooperate with related parties in the accident, adding, “Shortly after the crash, the two countries established close cooperation and Ukrainian experts were the first group entering Iran, starting technical and field investigations with no restriction.”

The Iranian official invited Danilov to travel to the country to jointly review the issue with the help of both national security bodies. “Achieving agreed technical assessments can significantly help finalize the case in an expert and non-political setting,” he said.

The top Ukrainian security official, for his part, conveyed his condolences and sympathy to Iranians, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The Tehran-Kiev flight was unintentionally shot down by an Iranian air defense unit shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board.

Most of those on board were Iranians or dual nationals. Canada had 57 citizens on board. Nine Ukrainian citizens were the crew members.

The Iranian operator was reported to have mistaken the Boeing jetliner for a cruise missile.

The incident came as Iranian air defenses were at the highest level of alert following the country’s missile attacks against a US base in Iraq, which came in retaliation for Washington’s assassination of top Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.