RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0506 GMT February 12, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 265511
Published: 0421 GMT February 11, 2020

Six-meter-high snow blankets northwestern Iran

Six-meter-high snow blankets northwestern Iran
IRNA
The photo shows a snow blockade on the Mahabad-Bokan road in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan, on February 10, 2020.

Six-meter snow covered the Qarah Bolagh district in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan of Iran, a provincial official said Monday.

The heavy snowfall blocked the Mahabad-Bukan road in the northwestern province for the third day on Monday, Head of Mahabad’s Road Maintenance and Transportation Office Mohsen Khademi said, IRNA reported.

The heavy snowfall, which began on Saturday in Iran’s western and northwestern provinces, caused some roadblocks in the region.

The snow storm has been unprecedented in the region for the past few years, the official said.

Khademi added a number of cars and vehicles belonging to the office, including two snow grinders, were completely buried under mound of snow.

The road maintenance team rescued 25 people trapped in the snowstorm along the roads in areas in the province, Khademi said.

The official also said that the weather conditions prevented the emergency services from reaching the cars trapped in the snow.

Also snowfall continued until Tuesday in the provinces of Gilan and Mazandaran in north of Iran.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Six-meter-high snow
northwestern Iran
snowstorm
Iran Daily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2756 sec