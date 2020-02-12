Six-meter-high snow blankets northwestern Iran

IRNA The photo shows a snow blockade on the Mahabad-Bokan road in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan, on February 10, 2020.

Six-meter snow covered the Qarah Bolagh district in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan of Iran, a provincial official said Monday.

The heavy snowfall blocked the Mahabad-Bukan road in the northwestern province for the third day on Monday, Head of Mahabad’s Road Maintenance and Transportation Office Mohsen Khademi said, IRNA reported.

The heavy snowfall, which began on Saturday in Iran’s western and northwestern provinces, caused some roadblocks in the region.

The snow storm has been unprecedented in the region for the past few years, the official said.

Khademi added a number of cars and vehicles belonging to the office, including two snow grinders, were completely buried under mound of snow.

The road maintenance team rescued 25 people trapped in the snowstorm along the roads in areas in the province, Khademi said.

The official also said that the weather conditions prevented the emergency services from reaching the cars trapped in the snow.

Also snowfall continued until Tuesday in the provinces of Gilan and Mazandaran in north of Iran.