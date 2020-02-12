Johnson tries to save union with an expensive bridge

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is set to approve a prohibitively expensive bridge construction project as part of a broader strategy of sabotaging the prospects for Scottish independence.

The bridge which will likely run from Portpatrick in Scotland to Larne in Northern Ireland is expected to cost a staggering £20 billion.

In view of its huge cost relative to its potential utility, the plan risks being perceived as a vanity project and a last-ditch attempt to save the embattled United Kingdom, Presstv Reported.

However, despite the substantial political will behind the project, serious doubts have been raised about its feasibility.

The project that has been described by one former offshore engineer from Edinburgh — James Duncan — as "about as feasible as building a bridge to the moon".

The bridge will reportedly be made of steel and concrete and would consist of two levels, one for cars and one for a railway. It is projected to be between 25 to 28 miles long.

There is speculation the project is based on the Oresund Bridge, which connects Malmo in Sweden to Amager, a Danish island near Copenhagen.

Despite the astronomical cost – and the barely concealed attempt to undermine Scottish independence by creating connectivity to Northern Ireland - Johnson’s team is keeping a straight face on the issue.

The PM’s spokesman has tried to pass off the proposed project as just another major infrastructure scheme.

"The PM is ambitious in terms of infrastructure projects … He is looking at a wide range of schemes across the United Kingdom that could boost productivity," the spokesman said.