On Tuesday, the Iranian nation, as well as its supporters in neighboring regions and far away countries, took to streets to celebrate the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

This year’s anniversary comes amid fierce threats and talks of regime-change by a group of hawkish American politicians, the neocon warmongers, Presstv Reported.

One of the outspoken members of the neocon group is Bolton, who has been touting regime-change in Iran for years.

The mustachioed neocon war-monger had boasted before a crowd of MKO terrorists in Paris in 2018 that the “[R]evolution will not last until its 40th birthday.”

However, the hostility doesn’t end there as some US officials had openly threatened to starve the Iranian nation into submission.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, another neocon hawk, warned Iranian officials to submit to Washington's demands, "if they want their people to eat."

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif replied to Pompeo's threat, saying “Iran will not just survive but advance w/out sacrificing its sovereignty.”

Until now, the Iranian nation has not only resisted against decades of hostile US policies, but has remained steadfast in its effort to safeguard its revolutionary ideals and sovereign independence.

In the meantime, where did Bolton do after he was fired from the White House?

Apparently, Bolton has been busy writing a book that Trump said cannot be published because it is "nasty and untrue".

Trump also revealed that the war-mongering neocon Bolton had been begging him for a new job after failing in the previous one.