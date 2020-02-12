Thailand says first-quarter GDP growth may be less than 1%

A key government official in Thailand has painted a bleak picture for the immediate outlook for the nation’s economy.

Growth could be less than one percent in January through March from a year ago, mainly because of the chilling impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak on tourism, according to Deputy Premier Somkid Jatusripitak, Bloomberg reported.

Expansion in the fourth quarter of last year may be less than two percent, Somkid told reporters in Bangkok Wednesday.

“The economy slowed in the fourth quarter and the impact from the coronavirus, especially a sharp fall in Chinese tourists, will hurt it hard in the first quarter,” he said.

The government is considering steps to spur domestic tourism and consumption, he said. Disbursements from the delayed budget may start in April, and the economy is likely to pick up in the second half, Somkid added.



