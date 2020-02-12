RSS
0507 GMT February 12, 2020

0343 GMT February 12, 2020

Mexican president to send judicial reform proposal to Congress

Mexican president to send judicial reform proposal to Congress
JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ/REUTERS
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on January 10, 2020.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he will send Congress a proposal crafted by the Supreme Court that aims to strengthen the judiciary to combat corruption and abuse of power within its ranks.

Speaking during his regular morning news conference, Lopez Obrador said he will send the proposal to Mexico’s Congress on Wednesday morning, according to Reuters.

“A minister of the Supreme Court presented us with a draft initiative that we support and we will sign to send to Congress,” Lopez Obrador said.

The aim of the reform is to strengthen the judiciary to combat corruption, impunity and abuse of judicial power, Supreme Court Minister Arturo Zaldivar said during the news conference.

Reuters reported on Monday that Mexico had scaled back a planned judicial reform that alarmed rights defenders and caused a backlash within Lopez Obrador’s cabinet.

 

 

   
Resource: Reuters
