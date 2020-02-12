Minister: Tourism a bridge to connect nations

Iran’s cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts minister said that tourism is a bridge between nations and helps develop relations between countries.

Ali-Asghar Mounesan made the statement at the 13th Tehran International Tourism Exhibition (TITE) and 33rd National Handicrafts Exhibition, IRNA reported.

He added that the tourism industry is beyond economics and gaining revenues, explaining that the cultural and social aspects of the industry are of great significance for Iran.

The ministry is responsible for introducing tourist attractions of the country to bring a higher number of international tourists, Mounesan said.

The ministry has been cooperating very well with the World Tourism Organization and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Mounesan said.

The country’s ultimate goal of the event is to attract 20 million foreign tourists annually by 2025.

The issue of rural employment and ecotourism has been one of the drastic measures taken in the current administration, he said, adding, “In this period, welfare and recreational centers increased from 400 to 1,700 across the country, showing a considerable growth.”

Ecotourism is one of the subjects that has been highly welcomed by domestic and foreign tourists, the minister concluded.

Meanwhile, the national logo for tourism was also unveiled during the exhibition on February 11.

The minister said that it was unveiled to help develop and boost tourism industry in the country.