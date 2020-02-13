RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0301 GMT February 13, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 265564
Published: 0538 GMT February 12, 2020

Iran bartering medicine for food with South Americans: Deputy minister

Iran bartering medicine for food with South Americans: Deputy minister

Head of the Food and Drug Administration of Iran says the country is bartering medicine produced in the country with food imported from South America.

Mohammad Reza Shanesaz, a deputy health minister, said on Wednesday that a main aim of the barter program was to help Iranian pharmaceutical companies to thrive by providing them with a broader access to export markets, Presstv Reported.

“This program allows Iranian medicine to enter various countries and causes exports to boom,” Shanehsaz told the IRNA agency, adding, “Through this, other countries will get to know the quality of medicine purchased from Iran as well as their affordable prices.”

The official said major economies often refuse to allow Iranian pharmaceuticals to become active in their markets because they fear the Iranian-made medicament could be a threat to their own products.

However, he said that the medicine for food barter scheme has been going on for a long period of time now, adding that it has nothing to do with the current state of the Iranian economy where the government is normally forced into barter programs to avoid American sanctions.

Iran has become a major pharmaceutical powerhouse in the Western Asia region mainly thanks to a continuous government support that has flown into the sector over the past years.

The support has paid off though as companies have managed to produce some of the highly-needed medicines whose delivery to Iran has been hampered by the US sanctions.

Washington has denied its sanctions have had any impact on import of food and medicine into Iran. However, the US Department of Treasury recently issued a special permission for trade of such humanitarian items with Iran through a new Swiss financial mechanism.

 
   
KeyWords
Iran
medicine
South Americans
Deputy minister
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1924 sec