Trump admin. ‘not a banana republic,’ adviser claims amid impeachment revenge

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien made the comments on Wednesday days after the US commander-in-chief fired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman over his damning testimony in the House impeachment inquiry, Presstv Reported.

“We’re not a country where a bunch of lieutenant colonels can get together and decide what the policy is of the United States,” O'Brien said, arguing that "we are not a banana republic.”

Vindman and his brother, Yevgeny, were fired after the GOP-held US Senate voted to acquit the president over charges of abuse of power and obstruction of US Congress.

Trump said he was "not happy" with the official, asserting that Vindman was "very insubordinate."

He has also suggested that the US military should consider further disciplinary action against him.

"We sent him on his way to a much different location, and the military can handle him any way they want. Gen. Milley has him now. I congratulate Gen. Milley. He can have him," Trump said, referring to Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway indicated in a Fox News interview on Monday that the president would follow the process of dismissing more officials after and Vindman was laid off along with Ambassador Gordon Sondland.

The US president has also taken the chance to undermine Democratic officials, whom he sees as responsible for the impeachment.

Trump has, in part, targeted Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as well as Senators Chuck Schumer and Jerry Nadler on Twitter.