0301 GMT February 13, 2020

0632 GMT February 12, 2020

Russia to meddle in US 2020 vote, Estonia Intelligence agency claims

Russia is set to meddle in the US 2020 presidential election as it did in the 2016 vote, which made Donald Trump the president, claims the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service.

"Russia's cyber operations have been successful and, to date, have not been sanctioned enough by the West to force Russia to abandon them," NBC News reported based on an exclusive preview of the agency’s annual report, Presstv Reported.

It further alleged that Moscow would seek to interfere in neighboring Georgia’s parliamentary elections in October.

"The main goal is to ensure a more beneficial election result for Russia by favoring Russian-friendly candidates or those who have the most divisive influence in the West,” the report stated.

Russia has denied US allegations that it sought to meddle in the 2016 presidential election, which led to victory of a billionaire reality TV star.

There were also allegations that Trump also colluded with the Kremlin to gain favor against political rival Hillary Clinton, triggering a special counsel investigation into the matter by Robert Mueller.

Mueller, however, concluded in his report that there was no collusion between Trump and the Russian government.

The agency also assessed that Russian influence in the Middle East had “essentially reached a ceiling” in the wake of Moscow’s involvement in Syria, which followed a request from the government in Damascus.

 
   
