Candidates officially start electoral campaigns for Iran’s parliamentary votes

The campaigns officially started at 00:00 Thursday (20:30 GMT, Wednesday), and the candidates will have one week to win the people’s support for their candidacy, IRNA reported.
The 11th parliamentary elections and the midterm elections for the Assembly of Experts – a body whose members designate the country’s Leader – are to be held simultaneously on February 21.
The candidates will have until Wednesday night to promote themselves, and after that, there will be a 24-hour silence until the voting begins on Friday morning.
The elections, held every four years, are scheduled to take place on February 21. A second round could take place in the second month of the next year on the solar calendar (April 20-May 20, 2020) if some seats remain vacant.
Last year, Iran's Majlis (parliament) objected to a motion to increase the number of the seats, keeping the figure at 290.
A total of 57,918,000 people are eligible to cast their ballots, therefore; there would be one lawmaker at Majlis per each 190,000-strong segment of the Iranian population.