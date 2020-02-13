RSS
1118 GMT February 13, 2020

News ID: 265576
Published: 0837 GMT February 13, 2020

Radio’s enduring power to promote diversity, help build a more peaceful, inclusive world

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his message on World Radio Day, 13 February 2020, called for recognition of radio’s enduring power to promote diversity and help build a more peaceful and inclusive world.

"Radio brings people together. In an era of rapid media evolution, radio retains a special place in every community as an accessible source of vital news and information," said Guterres in a press release a copy of which was emailed to IRNA by the United Nations Information Center (UNIC) in Tehran, according to IRNA.

Gutters said radio is also a source of innovation that pioneered interaction with audiences and user-generated content decades before they became mainstream.

"Radio offers a wonderful display of diversity in its formats, in its languages, and among radio professionals themselves."

Encouraging the world to recognize the enduring power of radio to promote diversity and help build a more peaceful and inclusive world, he also said that radio, as a source of information and inspiration alike, has an important message to the world to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and tackle the climate crisis.

   
