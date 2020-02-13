US exit from region, Israel's annihilation outcome of Soleimani, Abu Mahdi assignation: Iraqi official

The deputy commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said in a ceremony to commemorate the IRGC martyred commander Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani and the PMF Commander al-Mohandes that the assassination of the two heroes by the US Army in Baghdad practically triggered a countdown for the annihilation of Israel.

Hashem al-Haydari said that more important than the martyrdom of General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohamndes was Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's decision to expel the US from the region, IRNA reported.

Saying that the US, Zionist regime, and Saudi Arabia are after annihilating the institution of Velayat Faqih (the Governance of the Supreme Religious Authority), al-Haydari said on Wednesday evening that this principle is a big blessing that has brought security and freedom for the people of Iran and other nations.

He also said that the great revenge will soon materialize, which is de facto annihilation of the Zionist regime and the US expulsion from the region.

He said that General Soleimani was not just a military man; he was a role model in social, cultural, and political issues.

In the ceremony, the deputy commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps for coordination Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi said that shooting at General Soleimani was actually shooting at the holy causes. Iran will not rest until he is avenged.

"The great revenge will be the annihilation of Israel and expulsion of the US from the region," he added.