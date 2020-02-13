RSS
0611 GMT February 13, 2020

Published: 1218 GMT February 13, 2020

Iranian, Georgian students set up joint painting exhibit in Tbilisi

Iranian and Georgian students opened the 10th joint painting exhibition in Tbilisi on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

The opening ceremony was attended by the ambassador and cultural attaché of Iran, representatives of the Ministry of Education and Science and Ministry of Culture, Sport, and Monument Protection, Tbilisi Municipality, as well as the families of the Iranian and Georgian students, IRNA reported.

The gallery consists of 150 paintings by students of four schools in which Persian is taught and Iranian Embassy school in Tbilisi, Ferdowsi School.

The top 20 works were awarded.

Iran's cultural attaché in Tbilisi Hamid Mostafavi said that 25 of the students that learn Persian were taken on tour to Iran in autumn.  

   
