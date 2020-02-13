RSS
0611 GMT February 13, 2020

News ID: 265584
Published: 0115 GMT February 13, 2020

Japan confirms its first coronavirus death: Health Minister

Japan confirms its first coronavirus death: Health Minister

Japan on Thursday confirmed its first coronavirus death, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said.

The victim was a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa prefecture, which borders on Tokyo, Kato told a news conference. He did not give further details., according to Reuters.com.

   
