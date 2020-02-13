RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0611 GMT February 13, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 265587
Published: 0259 GMT February 13, 2020

Caspian Chess Championship to be held in Iran

Caspian Chess Championship to be held in Iran

The 18th International Caspian Chess Championship will kick off in Rasht city, northern Iran, from tomorrow.

Top Chess official of Gilan province Kiyoumars Bayat told IRNA on Thursday that the competition which was delayed due to heavy snow in Northern Iran, will begin from Friday evening in the province’s central city, Rasht, IRNA reported.

The heavy snowfall which started on Sunday evening in different parts of Gilan province and continued until Tuesday caused water and electricity outage in various cities and blocked many of the roads as well as the Rasht-Qazvin freeway.

Almost 900 chess players from Azerbaijan Republic, Armenia, Georgia, Iran, Iraq, Russia, Turkey and Turkmenistan have registered to participate in the competition.

   
KeyWords
chess competition
to be held
Iran
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2873 sec