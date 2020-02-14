Iran candidates kick off campaigns for parliamentary elections

Thousands of Iranian candidates approved to run in parliamentary elections kicked off their campaigns on Thursday ahead of the February 21 elections.

A total of 7,148 candidates are running for the Parliament. There are 290 seats in the Parliament up for grabs.

The lawmakers are elected for a four-year term, with no limitation for the incumbent or former parliamentarians to run again.

Iranians will also vote in the midterm election of the Assembly of Experts on the same day. The campaigns for the Assembly of Experts election had already begun on February 6.

Members of the assembly are directly elected to office by people for an eight-year term. It holds biannual meetings to appoint a new chairman.

Some 58 million Iranians out of 83 million are eligible to vote.

The current 290-member Parliament, elected in 2016, has more than 100 reformists and moderates, while the rest of the chamber is split between independents and conservatives.

The Guardian Council, the country's constitutional body which vets prospective candidates, had disqualified more than 9,000 people from out of more than 16,000 who had applied in December to enter the race.

The majority of those rejected were reformist and moderate candidates but there were also some conservatives among those barred and 90 current legislators.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has slammed the disqualifications but earlier this week, he urged the crowds in Tehran marking the anniversary of the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution to turn out at the polls in large numbers.

In a speech on February 5, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei highlighted the importance of the upcoming parliamentary elections, saying, “A strong Parliament is one factor that leads to a powerful Iran. The formation of a strong Parliament depends on a large part of the nation voting.”

Tasnim News Agency and Reuters contributed to this story.